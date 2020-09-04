UVA completes schedule, adding contest with Abilene Christian

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 4:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA football program finalized its 2020 football schedule today, adding a Nov. 21 home contest with Abilene Christian.

The ‘Hoos had been slated to open the 2020 season on Sept. 11 at home against VMI, but VMI ended up shuttering its fall season in line with a decision from the Southern Conference.

The folks at Abilene Christian have been busy of late adding games to what will now be an eight-game fall schedule, with five of the eight added in the past 24 hours.

The Wildcats, who play in the FCS Southland Conference, finished 5-7 in 2019.

UVA opens the program’s 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech. The game will kick at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.

The final start time for the Virginia Tech game will be announced at the conclusion of the ACC’s games of Sept. 12.

In 2020, Virginia will host NC State (Oct. 10), North Carolina (Oct. 31), Louisville (Nov. 7), Duke (Nov. 14), Abilene Christian (Nov. 21) and Boston College (Dec. 5).

UVA will travel for contests at Virginia Tech (Sept. 19), at Clemson (Oct. 3), at Wake Forest (Oct. 17), at Miami (Oct. 24) and at Florida State (Nov. 28).

Virginia faces eight teams that appeared in a bowl game last season: Boston College (TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl), Clemson (Fiesta Bowl/CFP National Championship), Florida State (Tony the Tiger Sun), North Carolina (Military Bowl), Miami (Walk-On’s Independence), Louisville (Franklin American Mortgage Music City), Virginia Tech (Belk) and Wake Forest (New Era Pinstripe).

The Cavaliers have an off weekend on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 26. UVA does not face 2020 ACC foes Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

2020 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech (3:30/7:30 PM on ABC)

Oct. 3 at Clemson

Oct. 10 vs. NC State

Oct. 17 at Wake Forest

Oct. 24 at Miami

Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7 vs. Louisville

Nov. 14 vs. Duke

Nov. 21 vs. Abilene Christian

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Dec. 5 vs. Boston College

Related

Comments