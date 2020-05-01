UVA coaches, AD, staff taking voluntary salary reductions through end of 2020

UVA Athletics’ 20 head coaches, athletics director Carla Williams and 51 assistant coaches and staff are taking voluntary salary reductions through the end of the calendar year.

Staff members were asked to participate in mid-April.

The salary reductions took place starting with the current pay period.

“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

