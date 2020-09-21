UVA-Clemson Week 4 matchup set for prime time on ACC Network
The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 3 road football game at Clemson. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 8 p.m.
ACC Football: Week 4
- NC State at Pitt, noon on ACC Network
- North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN
– network designation after the games of 9/26
- Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
- Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m. on ACC RSN
- Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m. on ACC Network