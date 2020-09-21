 

UVA-Clemson Week 4 matchup set for prime time on ACC Network

Published Monday, Sep. 21, 2020, 1:30 pm

ACC NetworkThe ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 3 road football game at Clemson. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 8 p.m.

ACC Football: Week 4 

  • NC State at Pitt, noon on ACC Network
  • North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN
    – network designation after the games of 9/26
  • Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
  • Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m. on ACC RSN
  • Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

