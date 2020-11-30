UVA-Boston College football time, network set

The ACC announced today that the Florida State at Duke game will not be played on Saturday, Dec. 5. Instead, Miami will travel to Duke this Saturday for a 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

The game times and networks for all games on Saturday, Dec. 5 are as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 5

Western Carolina at North Carolina, noon, ACCN

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

Through games of Nov. 28, the ACC has played 74 of its 85 scheduled games (87.1 percent).

