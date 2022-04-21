UVA Blue-White spring football game highlights Wahoowa Weekend

A weekend of events coupled with spectacular spring weather make for the perfect combination for the 2022 Wahoowa Weekend.

Topping the list of events is the Blue-White Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23 at Scott Stadium. It marks the final spring practice session for first-year head coach Tony Elliott’s squad. The game will be televised by the ACC Network and will start at 4 p.m.

The Blue-White Game is one of just several opportunities for Cavalier fans to visit Grounds this weekend. Here is a look at all of the activities.

Blue-White Game

Prior to the start of the Blue-White game a number of activities will take place at Scott Stadium for fans. The North Gate of Scott Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. for entry. Parking is free at all lots adjacent to Scott Stadium.

Youth activities will take place on the field between 2:30-3:30 p.m. and include a 40-yard dash, target toss, cornhole and field goal kick. Additional activities on the stadium’s north concourse above the Hill include a photo booth, balloon artists and inflatables.

Promotional tables will be set up inside the stadium’s North Gate where fans have an opportunity to pick up a 2022 Virginia Football schedule poster. Fans at the Blue-White Game who check in on the Virginia Sports Mobile App will be eligible to win raffle prizes including Nike gear, tickets to 2022 home games and more.

The UVA football team will arrive at Scott Stadium at approximately 2:45 p.m. for the Wahoo Walk. Fans are encouraged to join the UVA Cheer Squad as they welcome the Cavaliers on the southeast corner of Scott Stadium off Whitehead Road.

UVA players and coaches will be available following the Blue-White Game for autographs on the field. The autograph session will last for 30 minutes.

Equipment sale

UVA Athletics will be selling authentic game-worn football jerseys and helmets along with other sports team related items prior to the Blue-White Game. The sale’s location is inside the stadium’s East Gate. Fans can enter the North Gate to access the sale starting at 2:30 p.m. Items available at the sale include football helmets ($150), football jerseys ($75), basketball shorts ($40), other sports uniforms ($20).

The Cavalier football team will divide up into two squads for Saturday’s Blue-White game that is set to begin at 4 p.m. The teams will play two regular quarters at the start of the contest followed by an accelerated second half. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Kelsey Riggs calling the action. The broadcast will include live on-field interviews with head coach Tony Elliott, members of his coaching staff, players and other guests.

Parking is free for the Blue-White game at all lots adjacent to Scott Stadium. The North Gate of Scott Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. for entry. Seating in the lower level of Scott Stadium is restricted to sections 101-107 and the grass hill due to an ongoing seating replacement project.

Baseball vs. North Carolina

The 11th-ranked Virginia baseball team will host North Carolina in a three-game ACC series beginning Friday at Disharoon Park. Youth ages 18 and under are free at every home game this season with the purchase of an adult ticket (online only). Game times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Friday’s game will feature a first pitch by head football coach, Tony Elliott. Saturday’s game will be dog day at the Dish with a bandanna giveaway to the first 500 fans. Representatives from the SPCA will be in the right field plaza with adoptable dogs. Sunday is Youth Day and includes inflatables in left field, a balloon artist, kids run the bases after the game, postgame autographs and a poster giveaway.

Softball vs. Pitt

The Virginia softball team hosts Pittsburgh in a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at Palmer Park. It’s the final homestand of the season for the Cavaliers. Youth ages 18 and under are free at every home game this season with the purchase of an adult ticket (online only). Game times are set for 4 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Saturday’s game will be the Alumni Appreciation Game with alum and All-ACC honoree Tish Tablan (1996-98) throwing out the first pitch and other alumni in attendance. Football season ticket holders are also invited to purchase tickets to Saturday’s game at a discounted rate and attend prior to the Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Sunday will be Fan Appreciation Day as well as Senior Day. There will be raffle prizes throughout the game for fans in attendance, including Virginia Nike gear. After the game, nine Cavalier seniors will be honored for their contributions to the program as part of a special Senior Day ceremony. Sunday’s game is also Teacher Appreciation Day. Teachers can purchase discounted tickets to the game by clicking here.

Track & Field: The Virginia Challenge

The Virginia Challenge will take place at Lannigan Field from Thursday through Saturday. It is the largest track meet on the east coast this weekend with more than 1700 athletes from 40 schools set to compete. The meet will begin with the hammer throw competitions on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. Friday’s slate of events will begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s javelin and run through the 5000 meters set to begin at 10:05 p.m. Action will resume on Saturday with the high jump and long jump competitions at 12 p.m. Virginia will honor its graduating seniors on Saturday with a recognition at 3:25 p.m.

Football season tickets

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2022 season. Click here for ticket information.

