UVA Basketball Virtual Meet the Team Days begin on Sunday

The Virginia men’s basketball annual Meet the Team Days will be held virtually beginning on Sunday.

The opening Meet the Team event, presented by UVA Health, will be held at 6 p.m. with head coach Tony Bennett. The series follows with the UVA newcomers (Nov. 12), sophomores (Nov. 15), juniors (Nov. 19) and seniors (Nov. 22) in live Q&A sessions moderated by Dave Koehn, the Voice of the Cavaliers.

The virtual events will be streamed live on the official Men’s Basketball and Virginia Athletics Facebook and Twitter pages.

The approximate 30-minute sessions are open to all fans. Click here to submit a question for Coach Bennett or the student-athletes in advance. Select fans and season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to join the segment live.

Fans who check in to the Virtual Meet the Team Day events on the Virginia Sports Mobile App will be entered to win UVA Nike gear or catch a t-shirt in the virtual T-shirt toss.

Fans can play Guess Hoo on the Virginia Sports Mobile app leading up to the live Q&A for the chance to win a Virginia Nike backpack full of Virginia men’s basketball gear.

The HoosCam feature within the app will allow fans to take selfies with several of their favorite members of the UVA men’s basketball team.

Men’s Basketball Virtual Meet the Team Days

Sunday, Nov. 8 – Tony Bennett, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Newcomers, 6:30 p.m.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman, Carson McCorkle, Trey Murphy III and Malachi Poindexter

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Sophomores, 5:30 p.m.

Chase Coleman, Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell and Kadin Shedrick (R-Fr.)

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Juniors, 6:30 p.m.

Francisco Caffaro (R-So.), Kihei Clark, Jayden Nixon, Kody Stattmann

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Seniors, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Austin Katstra, Tomas Woldetensae

