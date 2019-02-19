UVA Basketball: Tony Bennett on win at #20 Virginia Tech

On three-pointers and defense

“I think in the first half they missed wide open shots. They are hard to guard, they run good actions, slips, they can shoot it. We didn’t do a good job. We were very poor with our underneath defense. We gave up so many easy baskets, then they just missed threes. They hit some early second half. I thought we at least were there contesting challenging and maybe at times made them miss. We played a better, sounder, tougher game physically and mentally. First half that wasn’t the case, second half it was for us.”

On Kyle Guy’s three-pointers

“In the first half as I said, they were just missing open shots. Kyle kept us in it with his three-point shooting but no one kept us in. We were not sharp defensively, we were loose with the ball. But then the second half it turned in the right direction. He was banging shots, he had 17 the first half. We were not doing the job with some of the mistakes made at the end of the half.”

On Ahmed Hill covering Kyle Guy

“We were switching off ball defensively, which we don’t do. They ran good fake screens, we were just out of position. They get credit for how they run their offense but we didn’t need to be that far out of position. We were doing some uncharacteristic things. It’s hard on a one day turn around and they have the same thing. We were so much better the second half and I didn’t understand some of the things that took place. It wasn’t just him it was everybody, they just needed to get it right.”

