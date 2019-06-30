UVA Basketball: Stattmann, Caffaro star in FIBA U19 openers

UVA rising sophomore Kody Stattmann had 21 points on 7-of-20 shooting for Australia in an 81-76 loss to Canada in the team’s opener in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday.

Stattmann, a 6’7” guard, played 33 minutes for Australia in the loss, hitting 4-of-11 from three-point range and collecting four rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro, playing for Argentina in the tournament, had 17 points and five rebounds in an 86-84 win over Russia on Saturday.

Caffaro, a 7’1” center, was 7-of-12 from the field in 34 minutes of floor time.

