uva basketball season tickets are gone a smattering of good seats still available
Sports

UVA Basketball season tickets are gone: A smattering of good seats still available

Sports Desk
Last updated:
uva basketball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

UVA Basketball has sold out its allotment of season tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, leaving as the option for those who missed out on season tickets and still want to be there in person to go the single-game route.

Single-gamers for the November and December games through Virginia Athletics are available to the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.

There’s a separate date for the January and early February home games – Wednesday, Nov. 23.

And then, one more different date for the final four home games, including Duke (Feb. 11). That on-sale date is Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Disclaimer: tickets are subject to availability and not guaranteed to be available for purchase at the listed on-sale dates based on student demand and internal needs. Ticket prices are subject to change throughout the year. Fans are encouraged to check UVATix.com should additional tickets become available.

New for this season, fans will have the opportunity purchase a three-game mini plan and group tickets for games when the students are on break.

Mini plans and group tickets go on-sale Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The three-game mini-plan includes a ticket to Houston (Dec. 17), Albany (Dec. 28), and choice of either Syracuse (Jan. 7) or North Carolina (Jan. 10).

Discounted packages start at $60 per person and provides fans the opportunity to secure tickets for North Carolina or Syracuse tickets ahead of the single game on-sale.

Group tickets for sizes of 20 or more will be available for Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 25), Houston (Dec. 17), UAlbany (Dec. 28), North Carolina (Jan. 7) and Syracuse (Jan. 10). Group tickets are 20 percent off the single-game price.

Fans can purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

Sports Desk

