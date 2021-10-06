UVA basketball scrimmages moved to Sunday, Oct. 17

The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages have been moved from Saturday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

The women’s team will hold a scrimmage at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s scrimmage at 2 p.m. The annual Meet the Teams Day at the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage will not be held. Admission is free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first serve. Gates will open at noon and all fans will be required to wear a mask while inside John Paul Jones Arena.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Single game ticket sales will begin in late October, subject to availability. The Cavaliers host Navy in their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season tickets for 2021-22 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $75, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $60. General admission season tickets are $65 and $52 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff. Single-game tickets are on sale now. UVA hosts USC to open the season on Sunday, Nov. 14.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at UVATix.com. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.