UVA Basketball: Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages time adjusted

Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 5:14 pm

The start time for the UVA men’s and women’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages Presented by the Virginia Lottery on Saturday, Oct. 12 at John Paul Jones Arena has been moved from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s format will feature the women’s team beginning at 3 p.m. with skills competitions followed by a scrimmage. The men’s program will hold a scrimmage starting at approximately 4 p.m. The annual Meet the Teams Day will be held at the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage. Admission and parking are free for both events.

Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages

Seating will be general admission and first come, first serve. Free parking is available in the JPJ garage and surrounding surface lots (some formerly known as University Hall/McCue Center lots). Gates will open at 2 p.m.

Meet the Teams Day

The annual Meet the Teams Day for UVA men’s and women’s basketball will be held on the court following the men’s scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for 45 minutes following the scrimmage. Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can pick up schedule posters and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2019-20 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Fans can contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) for more information on tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers host JMU in their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season tickets for 2019-20 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $75, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $60. General admission season tickets are $65 and $52 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff. Single-game tickets will be on sale beginning Oct. 1. UVA hosts Bucknell to open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

A Night with the National Champions

The Virginia men’s basketball program will host A Night with the National Champions on Friday, Sept. 13 at John Paul Jones Arena. The special event will celebrate the program’s first NCAA title with the presentation of the team’s championship rings and raising of its championship banner to the rafters of JPJ.

Upper level tickets for this event remain on sale for $25 each. Seating for a Night with the National Champions is general admission.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com/tickets. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



