UVA Basketball: Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages set for Oct. 16

The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Start time for the event will be announced after the ACC releases kickoff time for Virginia’s Homecomings football game against Duke.

This year’s format will feature the women’s team starting the event with a scrimmage followed by the men’s scrimmage. The annual Meet the Teams Day at the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage will not be held.

Admission is free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first serve. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the event.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

If you are interested in securing season tickets for the 2021-22 Virginia men’s basketball season, click here to sign up for the season ticket wait list.

A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Single game ticket sales will begin during the month of October, subject to availability. Fans can contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) for more information on tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers host Navy in their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season tickets for 2021-22 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $75, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $60. General admission season tickets are $65 and $52 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October. UVA hosts USC to open the season on Sunday, Nov. 14.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at UVATix.com. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.