UVA Basketball: Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages set for Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

The UVA men’s and women’s basketball programs will hold their Pepsi Blue-White scrimmages on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

This year’s format will feature a scrimmage for the men’s program followed by a 15-minute scrimmage for the women’s program. An autograph session with both teams will be held at the conclusion of the women’s scrimmage. Admission and parking are free for both events.

Seating will be general admission, and free parking is available in the JPJ surface lot and garage, University Hall lots and McCue Center lots. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the start of the men’s scrimmage.

Virginia Athletics has a clear bag policy and entrance procedures in effect for John Paul Jones Arena. Please review FAQs here: https://wahoowa.net/2wAHBAh

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the UVA men’s and women’s student-athletes and receive autographs for 45 minutes following the scrimmages. Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can pick up schedule posters and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2018-19 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Fans can contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) for more information on tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers host Towson in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Season tickets for 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $75, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $60. General admission season tickets are $65 and $52 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

