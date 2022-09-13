UVA basketball opens with FSU, gets home games with UNC, Duke in 2022-2023
UVA basketball opens its 2022-2023 ACC schedule at home with Florida State on Dec. 3.
The league announced conference schedules for its 15 members on Tuesday. It’s another year with a 20-game conference slate.
The home schedule for the ‘Hoos includes Syracuse (Jan. 7), North Carolina (Jan. 10), Virginia Tech (Jan. 18), Boston College (Jan. 28), NC State (Feb. 7), Duke (Feb. 11), Notre Dame (Feb. 18), Clemson (Feb. 28) and Louisville (March 4).
Six of UVA’s 10 ACC home games will be played on Saturday.
The ACC road schedule consists of games at Miami (Dec. 20), Georgia Tech (Dec. 31), Pittsburgh (Jan. 3), Florida State (Jan. 14), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), Syracuse (Jan. 30), Virginia Tech (Feb. 4), Louisville (Feb. 15), Boston College (Feb. 22) and North Carolina (Feb. 25).
Coach Tony Bennett returns five starters from last year’s 21-14 squad that advanced to the NIT quarterfinals. Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick, Armaan Franklin, Francisco Caffaro and Taine Murray headline the list of returners.
Transfer Ben Vander Plas (Ohio University) joins the list of newcomers that includes Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn.
If you are interested in securing season tickets for the 2022-23 Virginia men’s basketball season, click here to sign up for the season ticket wait list.
A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Single-game ticket sales will begin in October, subject to availability.
The Cavaliers host North Carolina Central University in their home opener on Monday, Nov. 7.