UVA Basketball: London Perrantes signs camp deal with Portland

UVA Basketball alum London Perrantes has signed a training-camp deal with the Portland Trailblazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Perrantes, who played in the 2019 NBA Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans, split his time in 2018-2019 between two French professional teams, in Limoges and Cholet, averaging 12.7 points per game after moving to Cholet mid-season, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range, and also dishing out 6.3 assists per game.

The 2017 graduate of UVA split his 2017-2018 season between the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the team’s G-League affiliate in Canton.

Perrantes only got on the floor in 14 games for Cleveland, totaling 66 minutes in garbage time as the Cavs made their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals that season.

The 6’2”, 200-pounder from Los Angeles averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 assists per game in 36.5 minutes per game in 35 games in the G-League, shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from three-point range.

At UVA, Perrantes averaged 8.9 points and 4.1 assists per game as basically a four-year starter at the point, leading the team to an 112-30 record, two ACC regular-season titles and an ACC Tournament championship in 2014.

Story by Chris Graham