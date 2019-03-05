UVA Basketball: Kyle Guy named finalist for 2019 Jerry West Award

UVA basketball guard Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been named one of the five finalists for the 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

RJ Barrett (Duke), Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra), Carsen Edwards (Purdue) and Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech) are 2019 Jerry West Award finalists, along with Guy.

Guy is averaging a career-high 15.4 points and leads the team in 3-pointers (94) and free throw accuracy (83.1 percent). An All-American last season, Guy has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season, including a three-game 20-point streak from Feb. 11-18. He torched Syracuse with a career-high eight 3-pointers, second most in school history, on March 4. Guy is currently 37th on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,184 points and is fourth on UVA’s career 3-pointers list with 228.

“To be named a finalist for the Naismith Starting 5 is an immense honor and these young men should be very proud,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We look forward to the unique insights of Jerry West as a player, coach and executive as we evaluate our finalists as they close out the season.”

The winner of the 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit www.HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 8-29.

The winner of the 2019 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, 2019, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting 5. Additional awards being presented and sponsored by Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

For more information and the latest updates on the 2019 Jerry West Award, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.

