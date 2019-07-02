UVA Basketball: Kody Stattmann helps Australia to FIBA World Cup win

UVA basketball rising sophomore Kody Stattmann had nine points to help Australia to an 82-79 win over Mali on Tuesday in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Stattmann, a 6’7″ guard, was 4-for-13 from the field in 21 minutes, with an assist, a steal and two blocked shots.

Stattmann is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 blocks per game for Australia in the World Cup, shooting 32.6 percent from the field in 24.1 minutes per game.

