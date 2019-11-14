UVA Basketball inks heralded 2020 recruiting class

UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett announced the signings of guards Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle to National Letters of Intent with the Cavaliers.

The 6-7, 205-pound Abdur-Rahim (Short Hills, N.J./Blair Academy) averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds during his junior season in 2018-19. Abdur-Rahim was named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Blair Academy to the Prep A state championship. Abdur-Rahim was also named first-team all-state and second-team All-Mid-Atlantic Prep League. He averaged 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds en route to third-team all-state honors during his sophomore season at Seton Hall Prep as the team finished 24-3.

Beekman (Baton Rouge, La./Scotlandville High School) , a 6-2, 165-pound point guard, averaged 21.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists as a junior for Scotlandville in 2018-19. He was named first-team all-state from USA Today and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Beekman has earned back-to-back Most Outstanding Player honors at the Louisiana State Tournament and is a two-time All-District 4-5A selection. Beekman averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists as a sophomore in 2017-18.

The 6-3, 173-pound McCorkle (Greensboro, N.C./Greensboro Day School) tallied 15.9 points per game en route to AP and NCISAA 4A All-State during his junior season at Greensboro Day School. McCorkle shot 55 percent from the field, 49 percent from 3-point range and 89 percent from the free throw line. McCorkle guided Greensboro Day to the NCISAA 3A state championship and was named the News & Record Private School All-Area Player of the Year. McCorkle averaged 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists during his sophomore season in 2017-18.

“We are excited to welcome Jabri, Reece and Carson into the Virginia men’s basketball family,” Bennett said. “These young men are talented, versatile and highly-competitive. They come from great families, who understand the value of a degree from the University of Virginia. We look forward to them joining our program next fall.”

