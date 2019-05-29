UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos will play in 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Defending national champion UVA will headline the eight-team field at the 2019 Tip-Off Tournament presented by Citi.

The annual NCAA men’s exempt tournament sponsored by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will take place Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“We are looking forward to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in November. The competitive field will provide quality competition for our team,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said.

In addition to UVA, teams scheduled to participate in this year’s Tip-Off Tournament include Arizona State (Pac-12), Central Connecticut State (Northeast), Columbia (Ivy League), Rider (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), St. John’s (Big East), UMass (Atlantic 10) and Vermont (America East).

UVA will face Columbia (Nov. 16) and Vermont (Nov. 19) in campus games at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The Nov. 23 semifinal game at the Mohegan Sun Arena will pit the ‘Hoos and UMass.

Assuming a win in that one, UVA then would face the winner of Arizona State-St. John’s on Nov. 24.

“The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament continues to be one of the best early-season events featuring outstanding programs in a tremendous destination venue for fans,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We’re proud to host this year’s field of teams, including the defending national champions, and their fans at beautiful Mohegan Sun.”

