UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos land New Jersey shooting guard Elijah Gertrude
UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has landed one of the prize recruits of the Class of 2023: four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude.
The 6’3” Gertrude (Jersey City, N.J.) is rated as the #36 recruit overall in the Class of 2023, and is the #3 shooting guard in the class, according to 247 Sports.
Gertrude joins another four-star recruit, 6’11” center Blake Buchanan, in the Class of 2023, with Bennett still in the mix for four-star recruits Taison Chatman (Minneapolis), Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, Calif.), Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, Conn.) and Davin Crosby (Richmond).
This on top of the four-member Class of 2022, all four-stars, that arrived on Grounds this summer – shooting guard Isaac McKneely, forwards Leon Bond and Ryan Dunn, and power forward Isaac Traudt.
That class was the highest-rated Bennett class since the Class of 2016 that included Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, Jay Huff and Ty Jerome, the foundation pieces of the 2019 national-title team.