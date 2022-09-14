UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos land New Jersey shooting guard Elijah Gertrude

Chris Graham
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has landed one of the prize recruits of the Class of 2023: four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude.

The 6’3” Gertrude (Jersey City, N.J.) is rated as the #36 recruit overall in the Class of 2023, and is the #3 shooting guard in the class, according to 247 Sports.

Gertrude joins another four-star recruit, 6’11” center Blake Buchanan, in the Class of 2023, with Bennett still in the mix for four-star recruits Taison Chatman (Minneapolis), Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, Calif.), Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, Conn.) and Davin Crosby (Richmond).

This on top of the four-member Class of 2022, all four-stars, that arrived on Grounds this summer – shooting guard Isaac McKneely, forwards Leon Bond and Ryan Dunn, and power forward Isaac Traudt.

That class was the highest-rated Bennett class since the Class of 2016 that included Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, Jay Huff and Ty Jerome, the foundation pieces of the 2019 national-title team.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]