UVA Basketball: Frontloaded ACC schedule for 2019-2020
Syracuse, on the road, in November. North Carolina, at home, in December. Both on ACC Network. UVA Basketball is doing its part to get Comcast to finally buy in.
The conference released everybody’s ACC schedules Thursday night. We had already been told the ‘Hoos would open at Syracuse on Nov. 6, part of the conference’s strategy to get buy-in for ACC Network.
The home game with UNC, either Dec. 6, a Friday night, or Dec. 7, a Saturday, is also an ACC Network contest.
Those are two of the six ACC Network conference games for the defending national champs.
It’s nice writing that, so, again. The defending national champs.
Here’s the whole schedule, updated.
- Nov. 6 (Tue) at Syracuse * Syracuse, N.Y. TBA ACC Network
- Nov. 10 (Sun) JMU Charlottesville, Va.
- Nov. 16 (Sat) Columbia ^ Charlottesville, Va. Noon
- Nov. 19 (Tue) Vermont ^ Charlottesville, Va.
- Nov. 23 (Sat) vs. UMass ^ Uncasville, Conn. Noon ESPNews
- Nov. 24 (Sun) vs. Arizona State/St. John’s ^ Uncasville, Conn. 1 or 3 p.m. ESPN/2
- Nov. 27 (Wed) Maine Charlottesville, Va.
- Dec. 4 (Wed) at Purdue % West Lafayette, Ind. 7:15/7:30 p.m. ESPN/2
- Dec. 6/7 (Fri/Sat) North Carolina * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ACC Network
- Dec. 18 (Wed) Stony Brook Charlottesville, Va.
- Dec. 22 (Sun) South Carolina Charlottesville, Va.
- Dec. 29 (Sun) Navy Charlottesville, Va.
- Jan. 4 (Sat) Virginia Tech * Charlottesville, Va. TBA RSN
- Jan. 7 (Tue) at Boston College * Chestnut Hill, Mass. TBA ESPN/2/U/ACCN
- Jan. 11 (Sat) Syracuse * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Jan. 15 (Wed) at Florida State * Tallahassee, Fla. TBA ESPN2/U
- Jan. 18 (Sat) at Georgia Tech * Atlanta, Ga. TBA ACC Network
- Jan. 20 (Mon) NC State * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN
- Jan. 26 (Sun) at Wake Forest * Winston-Salem, N.C. TBA ACC Network
- Jan. 28 (Tue) Florida State * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 5 (Wed) Clemson * Charlottesville, Va. TBA RSN
- Feb. 8 (Sat) at Louisville * Louisville, Ky. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 11 (Tue) Notre Dame * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 15 (Sat) at North Carolina * Chapel Hill, N.C. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 19 (Wed) Boston College * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ACC Network
- Feb. 22 (Sat) at Pitt * Pittsburgh, Pa. TBA ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 26 (Wed) at Virginia Tech * Blacksburg, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U/ACCN
- Feb. 29 (Sat) Duke * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U
- March 4 (Wed) at Miami * Coral Gables, Fla. TBA ACC Network
- March 7 (Sat) Louisville * Charlottesville, Va. TBA ESPN/2/U
- March 10-14 at ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.
All Times Eastern
^ – Armed Forces Reserve Tip-Off Tournament
% – B1G/ACC Challenge
* – ACC game
Story by Chris Graham
