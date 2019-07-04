UVA Basketball: Devon Hall signs with OKC for NBA Summer League

UVA Basketball alum Devon Hall will play with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA Summer League.

Hall, a 2018 second-round pick by OKC, split the 2018-2019 season between Australia and the NBA G-League. The 6’5″ guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Australia before joining the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, OKC Blue, where he averaged 7.3 points per game in 10 appearances.

At UVA, Hall was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2018, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from three-point range.

He was the 53rd selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Updated Schedule: UVA Basketball Alums in NBA Summer League

Atlanta Hawks (De’Andre Hunter)

Saturday, July 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Sunday, July 7: Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday, July 11: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

New Orleans Pelicans (London Perrantes)

Friday, July 5, 9:30, vs. New York Knicks (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m., vs. Washington Wizards (ESPN)

Monday, July 8, 9:30 p.m., vs. Chicago Bulls (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN2)

Oklahoma City Thunder (Devon Hall)

Saturday, July 6, 3 p.m., vs. Utah Jazz (NBA TV)

Monday, July 8, 3 p.m., vs. Philadelphia Sixers (ESPNU)

Tuesday, July 9, 3:30 p.m., vs. Croatia (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m., vs. Portland Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

Phoenix Suns (Ty Jerome, Jack Salt)

Friday, July 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, July 7: Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, July 9: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Sacramento Kings (Kyle Guy)

Saturday, July 6: China vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. NBA TV

Monday, July 8: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday, July 9: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, July 11: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., NBA TV

