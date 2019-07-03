UVA Basketball: Caffaro, Stattmann at the FIBA U19 World Cup

UVA Basketball players Francisco Caffaro and Kody Stattmann found themselves in unusual positions in elimination play at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Wednesday: on the losing end.

Caffaro’s Argentina team lost 77-57 to Puerto Rico, and Stattmann’s Australia team lost 91-74 to Lithuania.

Caffaro, a 7’1” redshirt freshman, scored just four points in the Argentina loss, on 1-of-4 shooting, but he pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds in 32 minutes.

He also shot a ghastly 2-of-8 from the free-throw line, continuing a tournament-long trend.

Through four games, Caffaro is shooting 38.1 percent from the foul line (8-of-21).

He is averaging 9.0 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor (14-of-26) and 9.3 rebounds per game for Argentina, which falls to the consolation rounds.

Australia will also move to consolation play with its loss to Lithuania, in which Stattmann, a 6’7” sophomore, scored nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

For the tournament, Stattmann is averaging 11.3 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field (13-of-28) and 17.2 percent shooting from three (5-of-29).

Story by Chris Graham

