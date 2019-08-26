UVA Basketball: Badocchi retiring from hoops
UVA redshirt sophomore Francesco Badocchi (Milan, Italy) is leaving the basketball team due to personal reasons, coach Tony Bennett announced Monday (Aug. 26). Badocchi will remain enrolled at the University and complete his undergraduate degree.
Badocchi redshirted the 2017-2018 season before appearing in 11 contests during the 2018-2019 campaign. He made his collegiate debut against William & Mary and appeared in UVA’s 71-56 win over Gardner-Webb in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“It is unfortunate that Frankie’s basketball career at UVA has ended prematurely,” Bennett said. “We appreciate Frankie’s contributions to our program and wish him the best in the future.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.