UVA Basketball: Badocchi retiring from hoops

Published Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

UVA redshirt sophomore Francesco Badocchi (Milan, Italy) is leaving the basketball team due to personal reasons, coach Tony Bennett announced Monday (Aug. 26). Badocchi will remain enrolled at the University and complete his undergraduate degree.

Badocchi redshirted the 2017-2018 season before appearing in 11 contests during the 2018-2019 campaign. He made his collegiate debut against William & Mary and appeared in UVA’s 71-56 win over Gardner-Webb in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

“It is unfortunate that Frankie’s basketball career at UVA has ended prematurely,” Bennett said. “We appreciate Frankie’s contributions to our program and wish him the best in the future.”

