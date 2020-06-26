UVA basketball alum Justin Anderson named to All-NBA G-League third team
Justin Anderson was named to the All-NBA G League third team after a solid 2019-2020 season with the Long Island Nets.
Anderson, a 2015 UVA basketball alum, averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Nets, shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from three-point range.
A 2015 first-round NBA draft pick, Anderson has had a hard time catching on at the game’s highest level, averaging 5.3 points in 219 career NBA games for four different teams.
Anderson, a 6’6” guard, is reportedly drawing interest from several NBA teams as the league looks to ramp back up later next month.
Another former Virginia star, Marial Shayok, was also a third-team selection.
Shayok, a second-round 2019 draft pick who graduated from Iowa State after playing three seasons at UVA, averaged 23.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from three-point range, for the Delaware Blue Coats.
Noticeably absent from the All-NBA G League teams was 2019 UVA alum Kyle Guy.
Guy, a second-round 2019 draft pick, averaged 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Stockton Kings, shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range.
Story by Chris Graham
