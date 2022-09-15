UVA basketball alum Joe Harris ‘100 percent,’ ready for Brooklyn Nets training camp
UVA alum Joe Harris is “already 100 percent” and ready for Brooklyn Nets training camp, his agent told The New York Post this week.
“He’s healthy. He’s in great place. He’s ready to go for sure,” Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein said, confirming that the shooting guard has been cleared to participate in 5-on-5s.
Harris had his 2021-2022 season cut short with an ankle injury suffered on Nov. 14 in Oklahoma City. It was originally expected that he would be able to return to the lineup in 4-8 weeks, but the injury would eventually require a second arthroscopic surgery in February, and the decision was made then to shut him down for the year.
Harris shot 46.6 percent from three-point range in his limited action last season, which would have led the NBA if he’d played enough.
The 6’6” sharpshooter, who graduated from Virginia in 2014 after leading the ‘Hoos to an ACC Tournament title, has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice, in 2019 and 2021, and his career 43.9 percent mark is fourth-best in NBA history.