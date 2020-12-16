UVA Basketball adds game with William & Mary on Dec. 22

Published Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, 6:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Defending national champ Virginia will return to practice on Saturday, and has added a game on Dec. 22 against William & Mary, the program announced Wednesday.

The Cavaliers, ranked 17th nationally this week, have been out of action since a 71-64 OT win over Kent State on Dec. 4.

The team was set to face #4 Michigan State on Dec. 9, but that game – and games against W&M, scheduled for Sunday, and a marquee matchup with #6 Villanova that had been set for this coming weekend – had to be postponed due to what has been termed “COVID-19 issues” within the program.

Tipoff for the Dec. 22 game – a Tuesday – is set for 2 p.m.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Related

Comments