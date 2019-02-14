UVA Basketball: ACC opponents announced for next three seasons

The ACC is going to a 20-game men’s basketball conference schedule in 2019-2020, and the new schedule is pretty much just a little more of the same for UVA basketball.

The ‘Hoos will face their two primary rivals (Louisville and Virginia Tech) every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games) under the new schedule, which is in effect for the next three seasons.

The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.

Virginia will face each of the 14 conference opponents during the 20-game league schedule that includes 10 ACC home games and 10 ACC away contests.

In 2019-20, the Cavaliers will battle Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech in home-and-home matchups. UVA will host Clemson, Duke, NC State and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers will travel to Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest.

In 2020-21, Virginia will face Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest and in home-and-home matchups. The Cavaliers will host Miami, North Carolina, Pitt and Syracuse. UVA travels to Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State.

In 2021-22, UVA plays Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech in home-and-home matchups. The Cavaliers will host Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. Virginia will travel to North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

VIRGINIA’S 2019-20 ACC OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES (10) Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech AWAY GAMES (10) Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

VIRGINIA’S 2020-21 ACC OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES (10) Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech,

Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, AWAY GAMES (10) Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

VIRGINIA’S 2021-22 ACC OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES (10) Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest AWAY GAMES (10) Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

