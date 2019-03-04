UVA Basketball: #2 ‘Hoos face Syracuse on Big Monday
Chris Graham leads our live coverage of UVA basketball as the #2 ‘Hoos (26-2, 14-2 ACC) faces Syracuse (19-10, 10-6 ACC) Monday at 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Syracuse game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of March 3, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.1 ppg), fewest turnovers (257), turnovers per game (9.2) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.7%), second in fewest fouls (402), third in scoring margin (17.7) and winning percentage (92.9%), fourth in field goal percentage defense (37.4%), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.57) and 3-point field goal percentage (40%), seventh in personal fouls per game (14.4), 22nd in rebound margin (6.2) and 27th in free throw percentage (75.5).
- As of March 3, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.1), third in 3-point percentage (43.9%), 10th in minutes (33.9) and 13th in scoring (15.1).
- Ty Jerome ranks second in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0), third in assists (5.0) and 19th in minutes (32.4).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in the ACC in field goal percentage (54.7%), fifth in free throw percentage (80%) and 12th in scoring (15.2).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.54) and Braxton Key ranks 22nd in rebounding (5.7).