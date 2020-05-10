UVA Baseball’s 2015 national title run takes over ACC Network on Monday

Published Sunday, May. 10, 2020, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA Baseball’s unlikely run to the 2015 College World Series title is front and center on the ACC Network Monday night.

The deciding Game 3 of the CWS matchup between the ‘Hoos and Vanderbilt will broadcast at 8 p.m.

A group of former players – including Ernie Clement, Kevin Doherty, Robbie Coman, Connor Jones, Nathan Kirby, Josh Sborz, Pavin Smith and Thomas Woodruff – will participate in a live watch party on Facebook.

Fans can view the Facebook Live stream starting Monday at 8 p.m. on www.facebook.com/VirginiaCavaliers.

The Game 3 broadcast will be preceded on ACC Network by the documentary “1186 to Omaha”, chronicling Virginia’s run to the 2015 national championship, at 7 p.m.

Fans who do not currently receive the ACC Network through their cable or satellite provider can take advantage of a limited-time free trial offer through YouTubeTV to view Monday’s broadcasts.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments