UVA Baseball: White Sox take Cameron Simmons on Day 3 of MLB Draft

UVA outfielder Cameron Simmons was selected in the 20th round (590th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

Simmons is the third Cavalier chosen in this year’s draft.

It marks the 16th time in the last 17 years three or more Cavaliers have been taken in the MLB Draft. A total of 84 of the 132 all-time selections at Virginia have come under head coach Brian O’Connor.

After Simmons sat out the 2018 season due to injury, he returned to the middle of the Cavalier lineup and started 55 games for Virginia in 2019. The senior co-led the team with five home runs, scored 38 runs and drove in 34. He was a perfect 12-for-12 on stolen bases, the only Cavalier since 2000 with 10 or more attempts without getting caught.

Over the course of three seasons, Simmons was a career .294 hitter and blasted 18 home runs while driving in 112 runs. In 2017, the outfielder was a Second Team All-ACC selection after posting the ACC’s fourth-highest batting average (.352) and belting nine homers and with 57 RBI. In ACC play, Simmons batted .374, the third highest average in the league.

Simmons was the recipient of Virginia’s Craig Fielder Memorial Award for overcoming adversity. He also listed on the ACC Academic Honor Roll for the 2017-18 academic year.

Despite sitting out his junior season, Simmons was selected in the 15th round (449th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google