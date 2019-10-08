UVA Baseball: Sneak peek at 2020 regular-season schedule

UVA Baseball \released its 2020 schedule in its entirety on Monday.

For the fifth-straight season, VMI will be the Cavaliers’ opponent for the home opener at Disharoon Park on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. The game will kick-off a season-long, 15-game home stand that includes non-conference series against Bucknell (Feb. 21-22), Dartmouth (Feb. 28 – March 1) and UMass-Lowell (March 10-11).

Atlantic Coast Conference play is slated to begin on March 6 with a three-game home series against NC State. The Cavaliers will also host Virginia Tech (March 27-29), Wake Forest (April 9-11), Georgia Tech (May 8-10) and North Carolina (May 14-16) in ACC action at Disharoon Park this season.

Virginia will be on the road for weekend ACC series against Pittsburgh (March 13-15), Miami (March 20-22), Louisville (April 3-5), Boston College (April 17-19) and Duke (April 24-26).

The Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament, featuring the top 12 regular season finishers, will have a new home in 2020, BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. The tournament will be played May 19-24.

Storylines

• Virginia will play its annual game against VCU at the Diamond in Richmond on Tuesday, April 7. The two teams have played every year in Richmond since 2011.

• The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at Old Dominion in Norfolk on April 28 for the first time since the 2016 season.

• The final seven games of the season will be played at Disharoon Park including the final series of the year against defending ACC Champion, North Carolina.

2020 Schedule by the Numbers

56 games: 36 home games | 17 away games | three neutral site games

2019 NCAA Tournament Teams (7): Duke (Super Regional), Georgia Tech (Regional), Liberty (Regional), Louisville (CWS), Miami (Regional), NC State (Regional), North Carolina (Super Regional)

Teams ranked in final 2019 USA Today Coaches Poll (6): No. 3 Louisville, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Duke, No. 20 Miami, No. 24 NC State

2020 Season Tickets

Returning season ticket holders may reserve their season tickets for the Field Level Club, Infield Grandstand, Baseline Grandstand or Right Field Grandstand online, by phone or in person at the Athletics Ticket Office starting Monday, Oct. 14. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Nov. 8.

New season tickets and general admission season tickets will be available to the public for purchase starting Nov. 20. Season tickets start at just $75 for general admission and $150 for reserved grandstand seating. Season tickets in the baseline grandstand, infield grandstand and field level club will also require a per seat donation to the Virginia Athletics Foundation.