UVA Baseball set for Tuesday home opener with VMI

Virginia returns to Disharoon Park for its home opener with VMI on Tuesday.

The ‘Hoos dropped their season-opening series to Oklahoma, taking Game 1, 6-0, on Friday, behind Griff McGarry, who led a two-hit shutout with an impressive five-inning, one-hit effort.

OU took Games 2 and 3 on Saturday, beating up Chesdin Harrington in a 7-2 win in the early game and then getting to the pen after Mike Vasil was lifted after four innings in a 5-1 win in the nightcap.

UVA will start Zach Messinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who struck out six of the eight batters that he faced in two and a third innings of perfect relief in the Game 2 loss on Saturday.

Messinger is making his sixth career start against the team that he made his college debut against in 2019.

In that one, a 9-0 Virginia win on Feb. 19, Messinger earned the win in relief, striking out five and walking two, allowing one hit, in three innings of work.

This time around, things project out to being a staff day.

VMI (1-2) will start freshman righthander Ben Capeheart, who was 6-1 with a 0.57 ERA at Maury High School (Norfolk) in 2019.

The Keydets return five everyday starters and four other veterans from last year’s 17-41 team.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will stream live on ACCNX.

Story by Chris Graham

