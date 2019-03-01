UVA Baseball: Series opener with Seton Hall postponed due to weather

The UVA baseball series opener with Seton Hall originally scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. has been postponed. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The final game of the series remains on Sunday (March 3) with a 1 p.m. first pitch. All three games will still air on ACC Network Extra as originally planned.

Updated Series Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, March 2 – Noon

Game 2: Saturday, March 2 – 40 min after conclusion of game one

Game 3: Sunday, March 3 – 1 p.m.

