UVA Baseball: Series finale with Wagner moved to Wednesday

By mutual agreement between UVA and Wagner, the final game of the two-game midweek series between the teams has been moved to Wednesday at 3 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

“It is in the best interests for the student-athlete welfare of both teams to play the second game of our series on Wednesday,” UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor said. “Our schedule is often times unpredictable at the start of each season and that has held true again this year. We are extremely grateful to all of our fans and supporters that bear these changes and still make it out to Disharoon Park to support our baseball program.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Tuesday game will now be accepted for Wednesday afternoon game. Fans with tickets for the Tuesday game that cannot attend Wednesday game may exchange their tickets in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

