UVA Baseball: Series finale with Seton Hall canceled due to rain

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The finale of a three-game UVA baseball series against Seton Hall on Sunday (March 3) has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.

Ticket Information

Fans with tickets for the game either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stub to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer and / or women’s soccer games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Related Content

Shop Google