UVA Baseball: Riley Wilson signs minor-league deal with Phillies

UVA pitcher Riley Wilson (Midlothian, Va.) signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday (June 12). A graduate student in 2019, Wilson led the Cavalier bullpen in appearances.

Wilson is the fourth Cavalier from this year’s club to have professional baseball come calling. His teammates Tanner Morris (5th Round), Noah Murdock (7th Round) and Cameron Simmons (20th Round) were all chosen in this month’s MLB First Year Player Draft.

The final holdover from the 2015 National Championship Team, Wilson had his best year on the mound in 2019, establishing career highs in appearances (25), innings pitched (25.0) and strikeouts (34). He recorded his first career save in Cavaliers’ home finale, an 8-7 win over VCU on May 14. He worked 13 scoreless outings and recorded three or more strikeouts in 10 games this season. In the ACC Tournament against then-No. 19 North Carolina, Wilson allowed one run over four innings while striking out five batters.

Over the course of his career, Wilson logged 59 innings, appeared in 57 games and struck out 82 batters. He pitched to a 3.97 ERA and went 1-1 with one save. In 2018, he was one of six pitchers to combine for the program’s sixth no-hitter, an 11-inning, 4-3 win over William & Mary.

Wilson will join the Phillies organization that already houses former Cavaliers and current big leaguers, Adam Haseley (2015-17) and Phil Gosselin (2008-10).

