UVA Baseball: Parker, Thaiss called up to MLB by Angels

Former UVA Baseball standouts Jarrett Parker and Matt Thaiss were both called up by the Los Angeles Angels. Thaiss will bat seventh and play third base against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, making his major league debut.

Thaiss had been red hot of late batting .341 with 3 HRs, 9 RBIs and 9 BBs in his last 10 games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Thaiss, a member of Virginia’s 2015 National Championship team, was a first round pick (16th overall) of the Angels back in 2016.

Thaiss will be the third Cavalier to make his major league debut in 2019 after Branden Kline (Orioles) and Adam Haseley (Phillies) were called up earlier this summer. Thaiss will be the 42nd former Cavalier to play in a Major League game.

Parker has worked his way back to a major league roster after sitting out the 2018 season. From 2015-17, Parker appeared in 135 games for the San Francisco Giants. This season for Triple-A Salt Lake, Parker hit 19 home runs in 64 games while batting .296 with 56 RBI.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google