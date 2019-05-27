UVA Baseball left out of NCAA Tournament field for second straight season

UVA Baseball, after 14 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2004-2017, has been left out of the field of 64 for a second straight season.

The ‘Hoos (32-24) had seemed to have played their way into the field with back-to-back series wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech to close out the regular season, but Virginia lost the final game of the series at Tech, then dropped both of its games at the ACC Baseball Championship, losing to North Carolina and Miami.

The losses knocked Virginia from the 41st spot in the NCAA RPI ratings a week ago down to 48th at the end of conference tourney play on Sunday.

Two lower-rated teams earned at-large bids – Florida State (36-21, RPI: 50) and TCU (32-26, RPI: 59).

The selection committee listed FSU, TCU, Duke (31-25, RPI: 44) and Michigan (41-18, RPI: 39) as the last four teams into the field.

Virginia was not among the first four out. Those teams were Houston (32-24, RPI: 42), Missouri (34-22-1, RPI: 31), Texas State (36-20, RPI: 52) and Central Florida (36-22, RPI: 47).

Story by Chris Graham

