UVA Baseball: How ‘Hoos alums did in the MLB in 2019

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 6:39 pm

uva baseballSean Doolitte (UVA ’07), Washington Nationals: Doolittle was the Nats’ closer for most of 2019, before going on the IL in August. He returned to more of a setup and situational role down the stretch. Final line: 6-5, 4.05 ERA, 29 saves (6 blown saves), 66K/15BB in 60 innings, .260 opponent batting average.

Derek Fisher (UVA ’14), Toronto Blue Jays: Fish is having a hard time getting consistent at-bats. Final line: .161/.271/.376 slash line, 6 HR, 12 RBI.

Phil Gosselin (UVA ’10), Philadelphia Phillies: Just 44 games and 95 at-bats in 2019. Final line: .262/.294/.308 slash line, 0 HR, 7 RBI.

Adam Haseley (UVA ’17), Philadelphia Phillies: Solid first season in the bigs. Final line: .266/.324/.396 slash line, 5 HR, 26 RBI in 67 games.

John Hicks (UVA ’11), Detroit Tigers: Good power numbers in 95 games in 2019. Final line: .210/.240/.379 slash line, 13 HR, 35 RBI.

Danny Hultzen (UVA ’11), Chicago Cubs: Coolest story of the year. Hultzen finally reached the bigs in September after an eight-year odyssey from having been the #2 overall pick in 2011. Final line: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5K/2BB in 3.1 innings (6 appearances), .267 opponent batting average.

Branden Kline (UVA ’12), Baltimore Orioles: Called up in April and stuck with the big team. Final line: 1-4, 5.93 ERA, 34K/19BB in 41 innings (34 appearances), .275 opponent batting average.

Josh Sborz (UVA ’15), Los Angeles Dodgers: First MLB callup came in June. Final line: 0-1, 8.00 ERA, 7K/4BB in 9 innings, .286 opponent batting average.

Chris Taylor (UVA ’12), Los Angeles Dodgers: Continued success in 2019. Final line: .262/.333/.462 slash line, 12 HR, 52 RBI.

Matt Thaiss (UVA ’16), Los Angeles Angels: Called up in July, ended up getting 147 at-bats. Final line: .211/.293/.422 slash line, 8 HR, 23 RBI.

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals: Zimm was on the IL for a long stretch and only ended up playing in 52 games in 2019. Final line: .257/.321/.415 slash, 6 HR, 27 RBI.

Compiled by Chris Graham




