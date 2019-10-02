UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos to open 2020 season vs. Oklahoma

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 1:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The 2020 UVA baseball season will begin at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla. with a three-game series against Oklahoma. The inaugural Wahoos Classic will take place Feb. 14-16.

Wahoos Classic Schedule

Friday, Feb. 14, Oklahoma vs. Virginia – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15, Oklahoma vs. Virginia – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 16, Oklahoma vs. Virginia – 10 a.m.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our program to kick off the 2020 season,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “To be able to play in a venue like Blue Wahoos Stadium against a quality opponent in Oklahoma, we’re looking forward to a fantastic opening weekend of college baseball.”

The opening weekend series marks the first ever regular season matchup against Oklahoma. The two teams have met four times in the postseason, notably in the 2011 Charlottesville Super Regional and the 2012 Charlottesville Regional.

Tickets to the Wahoos Classic can be purchased through the Blue Wahoos website or box office. Individual game tickets are $10 in advance and three-day weekend passes are available for $25. The tournament’s full schedule, game times, and tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com/WahoosClassic.

Blue Wahoos Stadium, the home ballpark of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is one of the premier facilities in the Minor Leagues. Located just feet from Pensacola Bay, the stadium has won the Southern League’s Ballpark of the Year Award three times and has been recognized as the Best View in Double-A (2018, Minor League Baseball), the Best Double-A Ballpark (2016, Ballpark Digest), the Best Experience in Double-A (2013, 2014, 2015, Ballpark Digest), the Best Seat in the House (2015, Minor League Baseball), and the Best Minor League Ballpark Experience (2013, Stadium Journey).

The complete 2020 Virginia baseball schedule will be announced at a later date.