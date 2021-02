UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos open with UConn on Feb. 19

Fifth-ranked Virginia will open its 50-game spring 2021 schedule with a three-game series against UConn beginning Friday, Feb. 19 at Disharoon Park.

ACC action begins the weekend of Feb. 26-28 and continues through May 20-22. Each ACC team is scheduled to play 12 three-game series versus conference opponents (36 total conference games).

The 2021 ACC Baseball Championship is planned for May 25-30.

Virginia will host Notre Dame (March 12-14), Pitt (March 19-21), Miami (March 26-28), Louisville (April 16-18), Duke (April 23-25) and Wake Forest (May 14-16) in conference play at Disharoon Park.

Road ACC series will include North Carolina (Feb. 26-28), Florida State (March 5-7), Georgia Tech (April 1-3), Clemson (April 9-11), Virginia Tech (April 30-May 2) and Boston College (May 20-22).

In addition to UConn to start the year, the Cavaliers are scheduled to square off against VMI (Feb. 23), George Washington (March 2 & March 30), Richmond (March 10), Towson (March 17), Liberty (March 23 & April 27), William & Mary (April 6), Old Dominion (April 14) and VCU (April 20 & May 4) in non-conference action.

Date Opponent H/A/N Time 2/19 UConn H 3 p.m. 2/20 UConn H 1 p.m. 2/21 UConn H 1 p.m. 2/23 VMI H 3 p.m. 2/26 North Carolina A 3 p.m. 2/27 North Carolina A 2 p.m. 2/28 North Carolina A 1 p.m. 3/2 George Washington H 3 p.m. 3/5 Florida State A 6 p.m. 3/6 Florida State A 2 p.m. 3/7 Florida State A 1 p.m. 3/10 Richmond H 3 p.m. 3/12 Notre Dame H 3 p.m. 3/13 Notre Dame H 1 p.m. 3/14 Notre Dame H 1 p.m. 3/17 Towson H 4 p.m. 3/19 Pitt H 4 p.m. 3/20 Pitt H 1 p.m. 3/21 Pitt H 1 p.m. 3/23 Liberty A 4 p.m. 3/26 Miami H 4 p.m. 3/27 Miami H 1 p.m. 3/28 Miami H 1 p.m. 3/30 George Washington A 2:30 p.m 4/1 Georgia Tech A 7 p.m. 4/2 Georgia Tech A 6 p.m. 4/3 Georgia Tech A 1 p.m. 4/6 William & Mary H 4 p.m. 4/9 Clemson A 6 p.m. 4/10 Clemson A 3 p.m. 4/11 Clemson A 1 p.m. 4/14 Old Dominion H 6 p.m. 4/16 Louisville H 6 p.m. 4/17 Louisville H 4 p.m. 4/18 Louisville H 1 p.m. 4/20 VCU A 6 p.m. 4/23 Duke H 6 p.m. 4/24 Duke H 4 p.m. 4/25 Duke H 1 p.m. 4/27 Liberty H 6 p.m. 4/30 Virginia Tech A 6 p.m. 5/1 Virginia Tech A 3 p.m. 5/2 Virginia Tech A 1 p.m. 5/4 VCU H 6 p.m. 5/14 Wake Forest H 6 p.m. 5/15 Wake Forest H 4 p.m. 5/16 Wake Forest H 1 p.m. 5/20 Boston College A 7 p.m. 5/21 Boston College A 5:30 p.m. 5/22 Boston College A 1 p.m. 5/25-5/30 ACC Tournament N 6/4-6/6 NCAA Regionals TBD 6/11-6/13 NCAA Super Regionals TBD 6/18-6/30 College World Series TBD

Game times and dates are subject to change.

