UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos open ACC Tournament play on Wednesday

Ninth-seeded UVA will begin pool play in the 2019 ACC Tournament on Wednesday against fifth-seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers conclude pool play on Thursday against fourth-seeded Miami on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Game Coverage

Both games of pool play will air on Regional Sports Networks as well as ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout). Authenticated subscribers can stream the games on the Fox Sports Go App as well as the WatchESPN app. For a complete listing of Regional Sports Networks visit: http://theacc.com/sports/2017/9/8/acc-on-rsn.aspx

In addition, the two contests will be broadcast live locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and can be heard anywhere on WINA.com. Links to the video and audio streams as well as live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. For in-game updates, follow the team’s official twitter feed, @UVABaseball.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Wednesday – 7 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Chesdin Harrington (5-1, 3.50, 54.0 IP, 14 BB, 56 SO)

North Carolina: RHP Tyler Baum (7-3, 3.91 ERA, 73.2 IP, 22 BB, 82 SO)

Thursday – 3 p.m.

Miami: RHP Brian Van Belle (8-2, 3.29 ERA, 82 IP, 22 BB, 71 SO)

Virginia: TBA

