UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos on the NCAA brink after loss to UNC

The exceedingly rare walk-off hit-by-pitch put Virginia back on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 3-2 loss to North Carolina in the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship Wednesday night.

Devin Ortiz plunked Caleb Roberts with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to bring home the winning run for UNC (39-17), which remains alive in its bid to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

The Tar Heels face Miami (38-17) on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the tournament semifinals on Saturday.

UVA (32-23) will face Miami on Thursday at 3 p.m. in a game that will not factor in to who advances further in the tournament.

Virginia would seem to be in need of a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The ‘Hoos had entered the game ranked 43rd in the latest NCAA RPI ratings, and were listed as one of the last teams projected into the 2019 NCAA Tournament field by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.

On Wednesday in Durham, Virginia made this one interesting late, getting a solo homer from Nate Eikhoff in the seventh and an RBI single from Brendan Rivoli to erase a 2-0 deficit and force extras.

Andrew Abbott (2-3) was charged with the loss, after putting in a solid effort in relief, going four innings, giving up two hits and walking three, striking out five, before being lifted after walking a batter in the 10th.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google