UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos land two on 2019 All-ACC teams

Wake Forest sophomore first baseman Bobby Seymour has been voted the ACC Baseball Player of the Year by the league’s head coaches, while Louisville sophomore left-hander Reid Detmers earned the nod as ACC Pitcher of the Year.

NC State junior shortstop Will Wilson was selected the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while North Carolina designated hitter/utility man Aaron Sabato was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year. Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall was recognized by his peers as the ACC Coach of the Year.

All four players receiving 2019 season awards earned first-team honors on the 2019 All-ACC Baseball Teams, which were also announced on Monday.

Seymour, a native of St. John, Indiana, leads the ACC in batting with a .377 average and leads the nation in RBI with 92. Seymour’s 92 RBI are the most by an NCAA Division I player since Florida State’s Buster Posey finished with 93 in 2008 and are just two shy of the Wake Forest season record.

Seymour, who has nine home runs and 28 total extra-base hits on the season, also leads the ACC in total hits (86). The Dick Howser Award semifinalist will enter this week’s ACC Baseball Championship slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .437.

Louisville’s Detmers, who was named the NCBWA’s Pitcher of the Month at the end of March and racked up numerous other national awards during the regular season, owns an 11-2 record and leads ACC starters in ERA at 2.42. The Chatham, Illinois, sophomore has limited opposing batters to a .170 batting average while striking out an ACC-high 138 batters in 89.1 innings.

A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award, the Golden Spikes Award and the College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year, Detmers has posted eight starts with double-digit strikeouts.

Wilson has provided a solid defensive presence for an NC State unit that leads the conference with a .981 team fielding percentage. Wilson, a native of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, is fielding at a .976 clip with 117 assists and just five errors in 176 chances. He has made 54 putouts and has been part of 25 of the 44 double plays the Wolfpack has turned this season.

North Carolina’s Sabato is batting .358 to rank seventh among ACC hitters. The Rye Brook, New York, native ranks sixth in the conference with a .656 slugging percentage and is eighth in total bases with 2.3 per game. Sabato has homered 13 times while driving in 54 runs.

Georgia Tech’s Hall was recognized as the ACC Coach of the Year for the first time since 2005, but for the fourth time overall. His four selections as Coach of the Year are tied for third-most in conference history.

Hall led his Yellow Jacket squad – which had been picked for a fifth-place finish in the Coastal Division in preseason – to the division title and the No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Baseball Championship. Hall’s troops own a 38-16 overall record and finished with a 19-11 mark in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets won their final nine ACC series to secure the program’s first division title since 2011.

Hall now owns 1,265 career wins, including 1,057 in his 26 years at Georgia Tech. He is one of four active ACC coaches who has won at least 1,000 career games.

Georgia Tech’s three selections to the 2019 All-ACC first team leads all schools, and the Yellow Jackets’ six total All-ACC selections tie with Clemson, Florida State and Louisville for the most this season.

Seymour, Detmers, Wilson and Sabato are joined on the 16-member All-ACC first team by catchers Kyle McCann and Patrick Bailey of NC State, Georgia Tech first baseman Tristin English, Virginia second baseman Nic Kent, Florida State third baseman Drew Mendoza, outfielders Grayson Byrd of Clemson, Kennie Taylor of Duke, Michael Busch of North Carolina and Chris Lanzilli of Wake Forest; starting pitchers Connor Thomas of Georgia Tech and Dan Metzdorf of Boston College, and Florida State relief pitcher J.C. Flowers.

Flowers also made this year’s All-ACC squad as a third-team outfielder. Wilson, English and Thomas are repeat first-team selections from last season.

Sabato and Kent are two of eight freshman that earned spots on the All-ACC first, second or third teams. Each of those players were also voted to the 12-member All-ACC Freshman Team.

2019 All-ACC Baseball Teams

Player of the Year – Bobby Seymour, 1B, Wake Forest

Pitcher of the Year – Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

Defensive Player of the Year – Will Wilson, SS, NC State

Freshman of the Year – Aaron Sabato, DH/UT North Carolina

Coach of the Year – Danny Hall, Georgia Tech

First Team

C – Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

C – Patrick Bailey, NC State

1B – Tristin English, Georgia Tech

1B – Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest

2B – Nic Kent, Virginia

3B – Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS – Will Wilson, NC State

OF – Grayson Byrd, Clemson

OF – Kennie Taylor, Duke

OF – Michael Busch, North Carolina

OF – Chris Lanzilli, Wake Forest

DH/UT – Aaron Sabato, North Carolina

SP – Reid Detmers, Louisville

SP – Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech

SP – Dan Metzdorf, Boston College

RP – J.C. Flowers, Florida State

Second Team

C – Michael Amditis, Miami

1B – Logan Wyatt, Louisville

2B – Jack Owens, Virginia Tech

2B – Cody Morissette, Boston College

3B – Alex Binelas, Louisville

SS – Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF – Sal Frelick, Boston College

OF – Tyler McDonough, NC State

OF – Baron Radcliff, Georgia Tech

OF – Nico Popa, Pitt

DH/UT – Adrian Del Castillo, Miami

SP – Drew Parrish, Florida State

SP – Davis Sharpe, Clemson

SP – Derek West, Pitt

SP – Brian Van Belle, Miami

RP – Michael McAvene, Louisville

Third Team

C – Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B – Evan Edwards, NC State

2B – Justin Lavey, Louisville

3B – Jake Alu, Boston College

3B – Raymond Gil, Miami

SS – Tanner Morris, Virginia

SS – Tyler Fitzgerald, Louisville

OF – J.C. Flowers, Florida State

OF – Connor Perry, Pitt

OF – Reese Albert, Florida State

DH/UT – Michael Guldberg, Georgia Tech

SP – CJ Van Eyk, Florida State

SP – Tyler Baum, North Carolina

SP – Xzavion Curry, Georgia Tech

SP – Mat Clark, Clemson

RP – Carson Spiers, Clemson

All-Freshman Team

OF – Sal Frelick, Boston College

2B – Cody Morissette, Boston College

SP – Mason Pelio, Boston College

SP/DH – Davis Sharpe, Clemson

SS – Ethan Murray, Duke

DH/UT – Robby Martin, Florida State

3B – Alex Binelas, Louisville

DH/UT – Adrian Del Castillo, Miami

DH/UT – Aaron Sabato, North Carolina

SS – Danny Serretti, North Carolina

OF – Tyler McDonough, NC State

2B – Nic Kent, Virginia

