UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos host VCU in home finale on Tuesday
UVA Baseball (29-21) will close out its home regular season slate on Tuesday with a non-conference matchup against in-state foe, VCU (36-16). First pitch on ACC Network Extra is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.
Game Coverage
ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. The contest can be heard live in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to the video and audio broadcasts, as well as live stats, will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can follow along with in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account (@UVABaseball).
$2 Tuesday
For the final time this season, Cavalier fans can take advantage of $2 Tuesday where popcorn will be sold throughout the game at Disharoon Park concession stands for just $2.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
