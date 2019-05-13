UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos host VCU in home finale on Tuesday

UVA Baseball (29-21) will close out its home regular season slate on Tuesday with a non-conference matchup against in-state foe, VCU (36-16). First pitch on ACC Network Extra is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

Game Coverage

ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. The contest can be heard live in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to the video and audio broadcasts, as well as live stats, will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can follow along with in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account (@UVABaseball).

$2 Tuesday

For the final time this season, Cavalier fans can take advantage of $2 Tuesday where popcorn will be sold throughout the game at Disharoon Park concession stands for just $2.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google