UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos host Seton Hall in weekend series

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Midway through its 13-game home stand, Virginia (4-4) will host Seton Hall (0-5) for a three-game, weekend series at Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for Friday (March 1) at 3 p.m. All three games are scheduled to air live on ACC Network Extra.

GAME COVERAGE: ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Links every broadcast and live stats to each baseball game are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get in-game updates on the baseball the baseball official twitter page (@UVABaseball)

SATURDAY PARKING: Due to the men’s basketball game on Saturday at 2 p.m., parking for baseball will be available only in the Emmett/Ivy Garage. JPG Surface/Garage along with U-Hall surface lots will be reserved for the men’s basketball.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday (March 1) – 3 p.m.

Seton Hall: RHP Nolan Thompson (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 8.0 IP, 5 BB, 13 SO)

Virginia: RHP Noah Murdock (0-0, 4.09 ERA, 11.0 IP, 3 BB, 12 SO)

Saturday (March 2) – 1 p.m.

Seton Hall: RHP Cole Patten (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO)

Virginia: RHP Griff McGarry (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 9 BB, 12 SO)

Sunday (March 3) – 1 p.m.

Seton Hall: TBA

Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 8.1 IP, 8 BB, 7 SO)

Related Content

Shop Google