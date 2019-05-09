UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos host #5 Louisville in ACC weekend series

UVA (27-20, 10-14 ACC) will host its final ACC home series this weekend with a three-game set against No. 5 Louisville (39-10, 18-6 ACC) at Disharoon Park.

The series opener is slated for Friday (May 10) at 6 p.m. All three games will air on ACC Network Extra.

Game Coverage

ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Friday and Sunday’s games can be heard live locally on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to the audio/video broadcasts as well as live stats for each game are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow @UVABaseball on twitter for in-game updates.

Ticket Information

As part of special weekend promotion, fans who buy tickets to all three games of the series will receive a free Brian O’Connor bobblehead. Those who take advantage of the ticket deal can pick up their bobblehead at any game at a designated table along the first base line. A limited number of bobbleheads will be available to season ticket holders to pick up on Friday only. Bobbleheads must be picked up at Disharoon Park during the series, no bobbleheads will be reserved or shipped to fans not in attendance.

Reserved tickets and a bobblehead can be purchased for just $24: wahoowa.net/2ZQrsEz

Fans can purchase individual game tickets at a discounted rate in advance by going online to VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. For all regular season home games, available reserved single-game tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 online or via mobile devices. Tickets are $10 at the sport-specific ticket office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the sport-specific ticket office locations on game day.

