UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos defeat ECU in fall exhibition game

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 11:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

In the final intercollegiate game of the fall season, UVA topped East Carolina, 15-10 in a predetermined 14-inning exhibition at Disharoon Park on Sunday.

The Cavaliers will resume the Orange and Blue World Series with game three on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Juniors Brendan Rivoli (Douglassville, Pa.) and Devin Ortiz (Irvington, N.J.) each went 4-for-6 to lead the Cavalier offense. Rivoli drove in a game-high four runs including an infield single in the bottom of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie. Ortiz’s double in the sixth was one of three extra-base hits for the Cavaliers on the day.

Virginia fell behind 5-0 after the Pirates first four turns at the plate but went on to score eight runs between the fourth and seventh innings to take the lead for good.

Righthander Chesdin Harrington (Montpelier, Va.) was the most effective of the nine Cavalier pitchers on the day. The graduate student took over in the top of the eighth and retired all nine batters he faced with three strikeouts.

The reliever combination of Cristian Sanchez (Centreville, Va.), Evan Sperling (Poquoson, Va.) and Matt Wyatt (Timonium, Md.) did not allow a run over the final 3.1 innings to secure the victory. Sanchez struck out a pair in 1.1 innings of work.

First year Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) tied the game at six with a two-run, triple in the sixth inning. Classmate Chris Newell (Newtown Square, Pa.) broke the game open in the top of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double as part of a four-run frame.

Virginia won all three of its exhibitions against outside competition this fall including today’s victory over East Carolina, a 2018 Super Regional participant.

The fall season will close out the final three games of the Orange and Blue World Series. Admission to all fall contests at Disharoon Park is free.









Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.









Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

Comments