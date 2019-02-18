UVA Baseball: Home opener against VMI moved to Tuesday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA Baseball has moved its home opener against VMI to Tuesday (Feb. 19). First pitch at Disharoon Park will be at 3 p.m. and the game will still be carried live on ACC Network Extra.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 20), inclement weather in the forecast forced game officials to move the contest to Tuesday (Feb. 19).

Ticket Information

Fans with tickets for the game that cannot attend because of the rescheduled time can either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stub to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and / or women’s basketball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Parking

Parking for Tuesday’s game will be available on a first-come first-served basis in the University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena surface and garage parking lots.

Clear Bag Policy Consistent with policies that took effect last season, fans attending games at Disharoon Park in 2019 must adhere to the department’s clear bag policy and entrance procedures. Details of the of the policy can be found here: http://www.virginiasports.com/facilities/clear_bag_Davenport_Klockner.html

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

UVA Sports App

Available in the App Store (IOS) and Google Play (Android) , download the UVA Sports App for FREE by searching “Virginia Sports”. Fans can access the latest Cavalier sports news, schedules, rosters, stats and scores. Customize push notifications to receive updates about your favorite Virginia sports teams. Integrated live stats and media feeds from the Virginia Sports Network and VirginaSports.com enable you to follow all of the in-game action.

IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/virginia-sports/id1415108452?ls=1&mt+8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sportinginnovations.omsuva

Related Content

Shop Google